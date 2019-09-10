BoJo shuts down parliament: What does this actually mean?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has officially suspended the UK parliament until October 14, angering many rivals, who have accused him of “disgraceful” behavior in attempting to ram through a ‘no-deal’ Brexit without scrutiny.

The arrival of Black Rod — a senior parliamentary official – has sparked a protest among MPs, with Speaker John Bercow initially refusing to enter the Lords' chamber to listen to the Royal assent.

"I couldn't care less whether you like it or not,” Bercow said, before eventually following the official into the chamber.

Some MPs decided to sit out the announcement on PM Boris Johnson’s demand to prorogue Parliament in the House of Commons. The Scottish National Party (SNP) opted to sing Scots Wha Hae, a patriotic song of Scotland, instead.

While those of us boycotting the Lords ceremony sit in the commons @theSNP have just sung #ScotsWhaHae, the Welsh something rather better sung & Labour #TheRedFlag#prorogation — Joanna Cherry QC MP (@joannaccherry) September 10, 2019

As British lawmakers vacate their Westminster offices, having only just returned after summer recess, RT explains how it came to be that Johnson opted to prorogue (suspend) parliament for five weeks - the longest such period of suspension in modern times.

Also on rt.com Order no more? Iconic UK House of Commons Speaker Bercow to step down amid Brexit chaos

'To bring forward ambitious legislative programme’ – PM Johnson

Announcing the planned shutdown, the Tory leader rejected claims that he was staging a “coup” against parliament to thwart members’ attempts to block a ‘no-deal’ Brexit. Johnson insisted that prorogation was required so that his Conservative government could “bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval.”

Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg said the premier’s move was a “completely proper constitutional procedure.”

He was one of three members of the UK ‘Privy Council’ which met with Queen Elizabeth II in late August, when she approved the request for proroguing.

It’s true to say that prorogation is a common procedure when a new government comes into power after winning a general election, but critics suggest it’s nothing more than a cynical ploy to restrict the amount of time MPs can scrutinize the ongoing Brexit process.

Also on rt.com I beg your pardon!! Britain’s BoJo now declares no-deal Brexit would be a ‘failure’

“It’s disgraceful” – Jeremy Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who, along with other opposition leaders, won a crucial vote last week that compels the PM to seek a three-month Brexit extension, blasted Johnson’s decision.

"I think it's disgraceful. Parliament should be sitting and parliament should be holding the government to account."



"It's disgraceful" – Labour's Jeremy Corbyn accuses Boris Johnson of "running away from questions" by suspending Parliament from tonight until mid-Octoberhttps://t.co/tBAcKvn0jgpic.twitter.com/uCe4tCETNj — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 9, 2019

“He is behaving like a dictator” – Ian Blackford

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford accused Johnson on Monday of behaving “undemocratically,” saying he knows he doesn't have the support of parliament. “It’s an utter disgrace,” he added.



'He is behaving like a dictator'



SNP's Ian Blackford says 'it's an utter disgrace' for @BorisJohnson to suspend Parliament today https://t.co/FIXn0QXpMMpic.twitter.com/kE0eE1rkOL — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) September 9, 2019

Two court sessions in Edinburgh on September 4 and the High Court in London on September 6, rejected legal bids to force Johnson to overturn his decision to prorogue parliament.

It comes as Johnson makes a final attempt on Monday night to force through a snap poll with a vote in the House of Commons for an early election. His bid is expected to fail with opposition parties uniting once again to block the move. They insist that only when the UK government secures a Brexit extension past October 31 can a general election be granted.

Also on rt.com British opposition parties agree to vote down Bojo’s demand for a snap poll

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.