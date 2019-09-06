British opposition parties agree to vote down Bojo’s demand for a snap poll

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour and other opposition parties have agreed to reject UK PM Boris Johnson’s bid for a general election before the EU summit in October.

Johnson’s government is scheduled to table a second early election motion on Monday having failed to achieve the necessary support this week for a snap poll.

However, after holding a meeting on Friday morning, opposition parties, including Labour, the Scottish National Party, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, and the Green Party, revealed that they were united in opposing such a move.

During an interview with BBC News, the SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, insisted that Johnson wasn’t “going to determine the time” of a general election. A defiant Blackford suggested that the prime minister was “trying to frustrate the will of Parliament… we will choose the timing of that election.”

Responding to the announcement, the British PM claimed that the parties were making an “extraordinary political mistake.”

“All I see is Corbyn and the SNP clubbing together to try and lock us into the EU when it’s time to get this thing done,” Johnson said.

Opposition parties want to make sure Johnson upholds the latest piece of legislation that should pass into law on Monday, which compels the PM to secure a delay to Brexit by seeking a 3-month extension to Article 50 from Brussels.

