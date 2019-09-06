 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No-deal Brexit ‘pretty obvious now’ – Finnish PM

Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 10:16
Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne speaks during a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg © AFP / Frederick Florin
The Prime Minister of Finland, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, claims that it is “pretty obvious now” that Britain will crash out of the bloc without a deal.

Addressing reporters at a news conference in Helsinki on Friday, Finnish PM Antti Rinne delivered a sobering assessment of the intractable Brexit crisis, with under two months left until deadline day, October 31.

The situation in Britain is quite a mess now, we don’t know what is happening there. It seems pretty obvious now that we are not getting Brexit with the agreement.

The pessimistic tone from Rinne puts him at odds with UK PM Boris Johnson who insisted, in a statement given outside 10 Downing street on Monday, that “progress” was being made in Brexit talks. “In the last few weeks the chances of a deal have been rising,” Johnson claimed.

It comes as Johnson told reporters at a police training center in West Yorkshire on Thursday that he would never ask the EU for an extension of the Brexit deadline, claiming he’d rather “be dead in a ditch.”

A new bill, which forces the UK prime minister to seek a 3-month extension to Article 50 from Brussels, goes to the House of Lords on Friday and is expected to become law on Monday.

