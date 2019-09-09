Brexiteers pour scorn & Remainers pay tribute as Bercow says he’ll step down

John Bercow’s announcement that he will stand down as Commons Speaker has sparked tributes from admirers and an outpouring of scorn from Brexiteers who resent the former Conservative for his Brexit maneuverings.

Bercow revealed on Monday that he’ll draw his 10-year reign as Speaker to a close on October 31, the day Britain is currently due to leave the European Union, or earlier if an election is called.

The 56-year-old was facing a challenge from the Conservatives in his Buckingham constituency at the next election in a break from parliamentary convention.

The former Tory has faced fierce criticism from Brexiteers who accuse him of not being impartial on the issue of Europe. His resignation inspired a fresh round of ridicule when he tearfully announced it in the House of Commons. “Good riddance,” Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage tweeted.

Farage’s former adviser, Kaheem Kassam, added: “First Amber Rudd now John Bercow! I mean I knew #Brexit would be good but I didn’t know it’d be *THIS* good!!!”

The applause and platitudes from our pathetic Remain Parliament speaks volumes. This man has done all he can to frustrate Brexit and has stuck around for far too long.



From all at https://t.co/p8LEuOGIf2, Bercow - you won't be missed! 🥳 — Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) September 9, 2019

Vote Leave coordinator Jay Beecher said: “If you want to see Bercow’s true colours, watch his resignation speech. Endless digs at Johnson’s government, a suspicious timing for his ‘leave date’, and rapturous applause from remain MPs. Bercow jumped before he was pushed. He will now go down as the most biased speaker in British history.”

However, many also paid tribute to the veteran politician, who became something of a social media star during Brexit debates in the House of Commons due to his highly dramatic speaking style and his impressive collection of ties.

John Bercow,

thank you for the ‘Order’,

the voice you gave us.

Thanks for all the times you gave us.

We are going to miss you,

We say in all honesty,

What would Commons be?

Without an order or ‘ORDDDDDDDEERRRRRR’

What are we?

So we say thank you to the Speaker

For everything. pic.twitter.com/G43kWrNEoM — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) September 9, 2019

“John Bercow has been a remarkable Speaker of the Commons – championing charities, supporting equality & diversity, making Parliament family friendly, bringing schools into the building – but most of all helping the elected Commons hold those in power to account. We will miss him,” Labour MP Yvette Cooper said.

No one has stood up for Parliamentary sovereignty as effectively as John Bercow over the past few years. A true protector of our democracy, he will be sorely missed. https://t.co/3DfZjtL56e — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) September 9, 2019

Numerous other people noted that while he had many admirers he was also at the center of bullying allegations and a damning report by Dame Laura Cox said he should consider his position. Bercow always denied the allegations.

A Commons clerk texts re Bercow: "He has reigned over a culture of bullying & harassment in the HoC that not a single MP has been punished for" (Bercow denies this) — Esther Webber (@estwebber) September 9, 2019

