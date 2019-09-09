 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brexiteers pour scorn & Remainers pay tribute as Bercow says he’ll step down

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 16:47 Edited time: 9 Sep, 2019 16:57
Speaker of the House John Bercow in London, Britain, March 27, 2019 © Reuters
John Bercow’s announcement that he will stand down as Commons Speaker has sparked tributes from admirers and an outpouring of scorn from Brexiteers who resent the former Conservative for his Brexit maneuverings.

Bercow revealed on Monday that he’ll draw his 10-year reign as Speaker to a close on October 31, the day Britain is currently due to leave the European Union, or earlier if an election is called.

The 56-year-old was facing a challenge from the Conservatives in his Buckingham constituency at the next election in a break from parliamentary convention.

The former Tory has faced fierce criticism from Brexiteers who accuse him of not being impartial on the issue of Europe. His resignation inspired a fresh round of ridicule when he tearfully announced it in the House of Commons. “Good riddance,” Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage tweeted.

Farage’s former adviser, Kaheem Kassam, added: “First Amber Rudd now John Bercow! I mean I knew #Brexit would be good but I didn’t know it’d be *THIS* good!!!”

Vote Leave coordinator Jay Beecher said: “If you want to see Bercow’s true colours, watch his resignation speech. Endless digs at Johnson’s government, a suspicious timing for his ‘leave date’, and rapturous applause from remain MPs. Bercow jumped before he was pushed. He will now go down as the most biased speaker in British history.”

However, many also paid tribute to the veteran politician, who became something of a social media star during Brexit debates in the House of Commons due to his highly dramatic speaking style and his impressive collection of ties.

“John Bercow has been a remarkable Speaker of the Commons – championing charities, supporting equality & diversity, making Parliament family friendly, bringing schools into the building – but most of all helping the elected Commons hold those in power to account. We will miss him,” Labour MP Yvette Cooper said.

Numerous other people noted that while he had many admirers he was also at the center of bullying allegations and a damning report by Dame Laura Cox said he should consider his position. Bercow always denied the allegations.

