MPs debate bill to rule out no-deal Brexit as PM Johnson warns of snap UK election
04 September 201914:05 GMT
- 13:44 GMT
Lawmakers, including an alliance of rebel Tory MPs, voted Tuesday to debate the motion taking ‘no deal’ off the table in a historic defeat for Johnson, who declared he would call a snap general election if the bill passes.
MPs are expected to vote on a second reading of the bill at around 4pm GMT, before spending two hours debating amendments. At 6pm GMT, MPs will vote on the amendments and a third reading of the bill.
Lawmakers will then have a 90-minute window to debate Johnson’s motion declaring that “there shall be an early election.”
Johnson, however, is not expected to win the two-thirds majority needed for a snap election under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act. Labour has said it is in favor of calling for a general election, but only once Benn's bill becomes law.