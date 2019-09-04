 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MPs debate bill to rule out no-deal Brexit as PM Johnson warns of snap UK election

Published time: 4 Sep, 2019 14:06 Edited time: 4 Sep, 2019 14:09
UK MPs are debating a bill, tabled by Labour backbencher Hilary Benn, that would rule out a no-deal Brexit and force PM Boris Johnson to seek a three-month extension from Brussels. RT brings you live commentary.

    Lawmakers, including an alliance of rebel Tory MPs, voted Tuesday to debate the motion taking ‘no deal’ off the table in a historic defeat for Johnson, who declared he would call a snap general election if the bill passes.

    MPs are expected to vote on a second reading of the bill at around 4pm GMT, before spending two hours debating amendments. At 6pm GMT, MPs will vote on the amendments and a third reading of the bill.

    Lawmakers will then have a 90-minute window to debate Johnson’s motion declaring that “there shall be an early election.”

    Johnson, however, is not expected to win the two-thirds majority needed for a snap election under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act. Labour has said it is in favor of calling for a general election, but only once Benn's bill becomes law.

