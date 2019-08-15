Man stabbed outside Home Office in London, armed police called in

A stabbing outside the Home Office in London has left one wounded, according to police. The victim is said to have received life-threatening injuries. One man has been arrested.

Police were called to Marsham Street in the UK capital, with officers responding to a report of a man stabbed in the vicinity of the Home Office headquarters. The first responders have found one person with knife injuries, Met Police have said.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to treat the victim whose injuries were “life-threatening." The victim was reportedly slashed in the face. Police was light on details, although it said that one man was arrested and taken to a nearby station “on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.”

Lots of armed police and a cordon going up outside the Home Office pic.twitter.com/aj0RqDnPsm — Gareth Milner (@sw1a0aa) August 15, 2019

A witness said he saw “bloody tissue in the entrance hall and police everywhere.” The people have been ordered not to leave the building.

The stabbed man was reportedly a member of the Home Office staff. The witnesses said he made his way back to the building after getting wounded.

The police said the attack isn’t being treated as a terrorist-related incident at the moment.

