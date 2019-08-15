 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Man stabbed outside Home Office in London, armed police called in
Man stabbed outside Home Office in London, armed police called in

Published time: 15 Aug, 2019 12:47 Edited time: 15 Aug, 2019 13:17
An injured man is helped by a medic and police officers outside the Home Office in London, Britain August 15, 2019. © REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A stabbing outside the Home Office in London has left one wounded, according to police. The victim is said to have received life-threatening injuries. One man has been arrested.

Police were called to Marsham Street in the UK capital, with officers responding to a report of a man stabbed in the vicinity of the Home Office headquarters. The first responders have found one person with knife injuries, Met Police have said.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to treat the victim whose injuries were “life-threatening." The victim was reportedly slashed in the face. Police was light on details, although it said that one man was arrested and taken to a nearby station “on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.”

A witness said he saw “bloody tissue in the entrance hall and police everywhere.” The people have been ordered not to leave the building.

The stabbed man was reportedly a member of the Home Office staff. The witnesses said he made his way back to the building after getting wounded.

The police said the attack isn’t being treated as a terrorist-related incident at the moment.

