‘Screaming & laughing’: Teen killed by machete-wielding thugs is London’s latest stabbing victim

A 16-year-old boy has become London’s latest murder victim after he was allegedly chased into a London estate by three attackers and stabbed in the chest and back with a “machete-type knife.”

The teenager banged repeatedly on doors shouting: “Help me, help me,” in Munster Square, near Regent’s Park, on Monday night, but was turned away after being stabbed with the foot-long blade, the Evening Standard reports.

Neighbours who witnessed the fatal attack described how events apparently unfolded. Rosanara Begum, 55, claimed that the assailants fled the scene “screaming and laughing.” While her daughter alleged that one of the young attackers had a “long black machete-type knife.”

Naqeeb Khan, 44, claimed that one resident opened the door to the victim then closed it “when they saw he’d been stabbed.”

His death marks the 90th murder investigation opened by Scotland Yard this year. Fifteen of the capital’s victims have been teenagers, 14 of whom were fatally stabbed.

Scotland Yard released a statement on Tuesday revealing that police were called at 11.10pm in connection with a man having been stabbed in central London.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the male was pronounced dead at the scene… No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has come under fire in recent months for a spike in knife crime by Conservative MPs, as well as US President Donald Trump who branded him “a national disgrace who is destroying the City of London!” in June.

However, Khan has blamed the Tory government for being responsible for the rise in knife-related crime due to 9 years of austerity policies; he insists that “the numbers don’t lie – the correlation between social inequality and violent crime is unarguable.”