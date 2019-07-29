 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
BoJo met with boos ahead of meeting with Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland (VIDEO)

Published time: 29 Jul, 2019 17:22
© Reuters / Russell Cheyne
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been greeted by an unceasing chorus of angry boos at Bute House, the official Edinburgh residence of Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Scots gathered outside the residence were not shy about making their feelings on the new prime minister known, booing loudly and repeatedly as Johnson and Sturgeon greeted each other awkwardly on the steps of the building.

Johnson has had a rocky relationship with Scotland, due in part to past comments about how “utterly outrageous” it would be to have a Scottish PM — and the fact that he OKed the publication of a poem describing Scots as “a verminous race” who need to be exterminated when he edited the Spectator magazine.

A recent poll showed that only 11 percent of Scots put their trust in Johnson to represent them well as PM, and other polls show support for Scottish independence increased with the prospect of the Brexiteer taking the reins at Downing Street.

Videos of Johnson’s uncomfortable arrival at Bute House caused a stir on Twitter, with some speculating that he could end up being responsible for the breakup of the union.

