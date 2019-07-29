BoJo met with boos ahead of meeting with Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland (VIDEO)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been greeted by an unceasing chorus of angry boos at Bute House, the official Edinburgh residence of Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Scots gathered outside the residence were not shy about making their feelings on the new prime minister known, booing loudly and repeatedly as Johnson and Sturgeon greeted each other awkwardly on the steps of the building.

Boris Johnson's visit to Scotland turning out just as you expected. You might wish to switch the volume on for this one. pic.twitter.com/A3WNAMARsn — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) July 29, 2019

Johnson has had a rocky relationship with Scotland, due in part to past comments about how “utterly outrageous” it would be to have a Scottish PM — and the fact that he OKed the publication of a poem describing Scots as “a verminous race” who need to be exterminated when he edited the Spectator magazine.

A recent poll showed that only 11 percent of Scots put their trust in Johnson to represent them well as PM, and other polls show support for Scottish independence increased with the prospect of the Brexiteer taking the reins at Downing Street.

Videos of Johnson’s uncomfortable arrival at Bute House caused a stir on Twitter, with some speculating that he could end up being responsible for the breakup of the union.

Boris Johnson booed as he turns up in Scotland.



Gives the word ‘divisive’ extra meaning. You can feel the UK tearing.pic.twitter.com/PO5FVjqNnJ — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 29, 2019

