‘Abandoned’ Brexit bus is the political metaphor Twitter has been waiting for (PHOTOS)

The Brexit Party’s double decker bus was found apparently abandoned on a road in Wales, becoming social media’s perfect metaphor for the stalled negotiations and political deadlock plaguing the UK’s EU departure.

The open top bus was left stranded across a layby in Brecon, Wales on Friday after getting into difficulty. A Welsh journalist came across the bizarre discovery later that evening, resulting in a hilarious Twitter thread speculating as to whether it was an incredibly fitting metaphor, or bizarre PR stunt.

Driving through the Brecon Beacons tonight. Was expecting a few by-election posters, but surprised to see what looked like a Brexit Party bus, crashed into a hedge. Got out to check all was ok. No one around, just an abandoned bus, doors open, side-on, blocking a lay-by... pic.twitter.com/8VwvEeZjlO — Sue Charles (@Sue_Charles) July 27, 2019

The bus was reportedly part of a campaign to drum-up support for Brexit Party candidate Des Parkinson in the upcoming local elections. However, much like Brexit discussions, the coach came to a halt after getting stuck.

Wow, it’s almost like they got themselves into a tight spot and then bailed because they didn’t know how to deal with the situation. pic.twitter.com/eU1qk9fZjv — Chris 🎬 (@illucifer) July 28, 2019

Vehicle removal company worker Derek Jeffs told Wales Online that the bus got into difficulty after it had turned into the layby of the A470 near Nant Ddu Lodge, “but there wasn’t enough room to turn it around” and the driver couldn’t reverse because the road dipped downwards.

The bus was eventually towed away by a truck on Sunday morning.

