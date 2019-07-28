 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Abandoned’ Brexit bus is the political metaphor Twitter has been waiting for (PHOTOS)

Published time: 28 Jul, 2019 15:12 Edited time: 28 Jul, 2019 15:14
File photo: Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage pictured on the bus in May 2019. © Reuters / Simon Dawson
The Brexit Party’s double decker bus was found apparently abandoned on a road in Wales, becoming social media’s perfect metaphor for the stalled negotiations and political deadlock plaguing the UK’s EU departure.

The open top bus was left stranded across a layby in Brecon, Wales on Friday after getting into difficulty. A Welsh journalist came across the bizarre discovery later that evening, resulting in a hilarious Twitter thread speculating as to whether it was an incredibly fitting metaphor, or bizarre PR stunt

The bus was reportedly part of a campaign to drum-up support for Brexit Party candidate Des Parkinson in the upcoming local elections. However, much like Brexit discussions, the coach came to a halt after getting stuck. 

Vehicle removal company worker Derek Jeffs told Wales Online that the bus got into difficulty after it had turned into the layby of the A470 near Nant Ddu Lodge, “but there wasn’t enough room to turn it around” and the driver couldn’t reverse because the road dipped downwards. 

The bus was eventually towed away by a truck on Sunday morning. 

