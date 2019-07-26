ICYMI: At last, jolly Boris Johnson moves into Number 10 Clowning Street

It’s been inevitable for some time, and finally it happened, Boris Johnson has become Britain’s new prime minister. It must be that famous British sense of humour.

So, what exactly can we expect from a man widely regarded as an expensively-educated aristocratic clown? A man Donald Trump has referred to in his own grammatically-challenged style as ‘Britain Trump.’

Well, ICYMI takes a look at what might change at 10 Clowning Street.

