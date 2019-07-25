 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
PM Boris Johnson makes first address to MPs in UK Parliament
PM Boris Johnson makes first address to MPs in UK Parliament (WATCH LIVE)

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 10:32
PM Boris Johnson makes first address to MPs in UK Parliament (WATCH LIVE)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is welcomed in 10 Downing Street © Reuters / Pool
After officially being installed as Britain’s new prime minister, Boris Johnson makes his first address to lawmakers in the House of Commons to give a statement on the priorities for his newly formed Tory government.

Wednesday saw 17 of the 30 ministers who served in Theresa May’s cabinet either sacked or resign, as Johnson exerted his authority on day one.

