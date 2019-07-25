PM Boris Johnson makes first address to MPs in UK Parliament (WATCH LIVE)
Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 10:32
After officially being installed as Britain’s new prime minister, Boris Johnson makes his first address to lawmakers in the House of Commons to give a statement on the priorities for his newly formed Tory government.
Wednesday saw 17 of the 30 ministers who served in Theresa May’s cabinet either sacked or resign, as Johnson exerted his authority on day one.
