The Maybot cranks into gear one final time, before dancing off into the political sunset

One of PM Theresa May’s last weekends in office saw her doing the infamous Maybot to music by ABBA – yet again – at a posh black tie event, to mark a quadruple of comical dance attempts during her embattled premiership.

Safe to say May is having the time of her life seeing in her last days as Britain’s prime minister after a torrid three years in the post, mired by the Brexit debacle. Though few and far between, the moments of light for the Maybot have been signposted by a number of highly amusing events that showcased her dancing skills.

Mamma Mia (here she goes again)

May was seen singing her heart out to an ABBA medley and delivering her trademark dance moves beside her husband, Philip and friends at the £135-a-head Henley Festival in Oxfordshire on Saturday night. However, it wasn’t just ABBA that got the Maybot treatment, ‘Jump’ by Van Halen also had the prime minister shimmying.

Theresa May dances along to ABBA (again).... and unexpectedly, Van Halen’s Jump. (via Daily Mirror) pic.twitter.com/O1MD4wW863 — Julian Druker (@Julian5News) July 14, 2019

It’s prompted a mix of mockery and sympathy on social media. Some have claimed that it is “the most human like” they have ever seen Theresa May. While others online simply said:“Good for her,” as she has been under more pressure than “most of us will ever be in our lifetimes.”

Dancing Queen (conference style)

May lit up the stage with a jaw-dropping entrance at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham in October 2018 to deliver her speech. With ‘Dancing Queen’ by ABBA blaring out across the conference hall, the Tory PM shuffled onto stage performing her now classic Maybot routine.

Theresa May just shuffled on to Dancing Queen by ABBA at #CPC18! pic.twitter.com/WoFVAR78PT — RT UK (@RTUKnews) October 3, 2018

Many on Twitter were left baffled by May’s entrance, remarking that it was the kind of thing “you really wish you hadn’t seen and can’t unsee,” while others couldn’t refrain from commenting on her robotic style of dancing.

South Africa & Kenya

It was August last year when the Maybot was born, as the PM awkwardly attempted to mimic traditional dance moves of South African school children and scouts in Kenya. Video footage of May exhibiting the now infamous robotic arm movements, as if she was learning to dance for the very first time, went viral on social media.

Theresa May has one weekend left as UK prime minister, as her successor – to be either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt – will officially be unveiled as the next leader on Tuesday, July 23. The question is, will it be celebrated with one final Maybot routine?

