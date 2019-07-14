Macron booed & told to ‘step down’ during Bastille Day parade in Paris (VIDEO)

France’s major national holiday didn’t proceed smoothly for President Emmanuel Macron, as dozens of protesters booed him and demanded his resignation ahead of a massive military parade in central Paris.

Numerous people started to vent their anger at Macron moments before his motorcade – accompanied by the French horse guards – showed up at the Champs Elysees avenue on Sunday afternoon. Ruptly agency filmed people booing and chanting ‘Macron, step down!’ in French.

Some were seen waving France’s national flag as the President and his entourage headed down the street to review participating troops. The protesters were encircled – though were not confronted – by dozens of police officers wearing riot gear.

At some point, however, the situation became more tense, with police using pepper spray during small scuffles in downtown Paris. It is unclear how many ‘Yellow Vests’ were present as they had been urged not to wear their iconic high-visibility jackets on this national day.

It has been reported that protest leaders, Eric Drouet, Maxime Nicolle and Jerome Rodrigues, were apprehended by police at the main military parade route, the Champs Elysees avenue.

It comes just one day after the ‘Yellow Vests” took to the streets again on Saturday, marking the 35th consecutive week of the nationwide protest against the Macron government’s policies. Simultaneously, leaders of the protest movement urged followers to take part in the rally on Bastille Day.

Also on rt.com Undocumented ‘Black Vest’ migrant protesters occupy Pantheon in Paris, demand papers (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!