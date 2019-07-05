‘Many happy tax returns’: Corbyn sends Amazon’s Jeff Bezos a 25th birthday card to remember

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has ‘thoughtfully’ sent Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos a card wishing his company a “happy birthday,” before telling him that he owes the “British people millions in taxes that pay for the public services.”

Corbyn tweeted a picture of himself writing the card with the cover emblazoned with the words ‘Many Happy Tax Returns amazon.com.’ The life-long socialist took the opportunity to urge Bezos, the richest person in the world worth $131 bn, to pay his “fair share of taxes” in the UK and to give his “hard-working staff a pay rise.”

My card to @Amazon on its 25th birthday.



"You owe the British people millions in taxes that pay for the public services that we all rely on. Please pay your fair share."#Amazon#Amazon25pic.twitter.com/8YewzxEb1K — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 5, 2019

Corbyn’s letter in full:

Dear Jeff,

Happy Birthday. You owe the British people millions in taxes that pay for the public services that we all rely on. This year, pay your fair share of taxes, give your hard-working staff a pay rise and respect workers’ rights.

Many Happy Tax Returns,

Jeremy

Between 2016 and 2017, despite Amazon’s pre-tax profits increasing from £24m to £72m, it’s tax bill fell from £7.4m to £4.6m, according to Channel 4’s FactCheck.

While Tory candidates in the leadership race, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, have promised to cut the level of corporation tax, currently at 19 percent, Labour has stated that the party would increase it to 26 percent if they gained power.

