Establishment rattled? Corbyn urges probe into report he’s ‘too frail’ to be UK PM

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for a “speedy and thorough independent investigation” into reported claims by senior members of the UK civil service that he is “too frail” to be prime minister.

In a letter to the cabinet secretary, Mark Sedwill, who heads the civil service, Corbyn claimed the matter had “undermined confidence in the principle of civil service neutrality.” He insisted that such discussions “based on false assumptions” should not be taking place.

The Labour leader posted his letter online, hitting out at “the establishment,” which is fearful of a party that would “redistribute wealth and power.”

There must be a thorough and independent investigation into senior civil servants trying to undermine the next Labour government.



The establishment, worried about our plans to redistribute wealth and power, is stepping up its attacks. Our movement stands together. pic.twitter.com/JpeSZJSbLp — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 2, 2019

The Times reported on Friday that it had been told by senior civil servants that they were becoming increasingly worried about the health of Corbyn. They cast doubts on his suitability for PM because he was not up to the job “physically or mentally.”

The report drew an angry response from Labour officials who rejected the comments, claiming that they were a “scurrilous” attempt to undermine the party’s attempt to gain power.

READ MORE: Corbyn says any new Brexit deal should require a new vote, hinting at Labour ‘remain’ swing

It also prompted a defiant reaction from Corbyn supporters on social media, who suggested the Rupert Murdoch-owned media were trying desperately to prevent the Labour leader from taking office.

Jeremy Corbyn is too frail to be Prime Minister. I know this to be true because a Rupert Murdoch paper told me on its front page & they would never lie. pic.twitter.com/oEwyFdRTyZ — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) June 28, 2019

According to the Labour Party, Sedwill wrote to Corbyn on Monday night in an unpublished letter, to express his concerns at the Times’ article and promised to investigate the matter.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.