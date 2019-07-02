 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Establishment rattled? Corbyn urges probe into report he’s ‘too frail’ to be UK PM

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 09:57
Establishment rattled? Corbyn urges probe into report he’s ‘too frail’ to be UK PM
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn cycles away from his home in London © Reuters / Peter Nicholls
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for a “speedy and thorough independent investigation” into reported claims by senior members of the UK civil service that he is “too frail” to be prime minister.

In a letter to the cabinet secretary, Mark Sedwill, who heads the civil service, Corbyn claimed the matter had “undermined confidence in the principle of civil service neutrality.” He insisted that such discussions “based on false assumptions” should not be taking place.

The Labour leader posted his letter online, hitting out at “the establishment,” which is fearful of a party that would “redistribute wealth and power.”

The Times reported on Friday that it had been told by senior civil servants that they were becoming increasingly worried about the health of Corbyn. They cast doubts on his suitability for PM because he was not up to the job “physically or mentally.”

The report drew an angry response from Labour officials who rejected the comments, claiming that they were a “scurrilous” attempt to undermine the party’s attempt to gain power.

It also prompted a defiant reaction from Corbyn supporters on social media, who suggested the Rupert Murdoch-owned media were trying desperately to prevent the Labour leader from taking office.

According to the Labour Party, Sedwill wrote to Corbyn on Monday night in an unpublished letter, to express his concerns at the Times’ article and promised to investigate the matter.

