‘I make models of buses’: Boris Johnson mocked on social media for bizarre admission

Boris Johnson, the favorite to become Britain’s next prime minister, has been ridiculed after revealing that he likes to make model buses out of wooden crates in his spare time.

Speaking to Ross Kempsell from Talk Radio on Tuesday, Johnson was asked, during a rather comical interview, what he liked to do to relax and switch off from politics. It’s safe to say that not many would have predicted the former foreign secretary’s response.

I make models of buses… I get old wooden crates and I paint them… and I suppose it’s a box that’s used to contain two wine bottles. And it will have… a… a… dividing thing and I turn it into a bus.

Boris Johnson appears to have decided that it's best to just take handful of LSD and talk gibberish. This most be the craziest political interview since Idi Amin pic.twitter.com/W67IDCWix5 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 25, 2019

Johnson, not allowing Kempsell to break his flow, hadn’t finished. Like an eager six-year-old child telling his teacher about his favorite new activity, he added that “I paint the passengers enjoying themselves on the wonderful bus."

In true form, Twitter has been awash with much mockery about Johnson’s admission. Many have given suggestions about the type of bus the former London mayor creates, alluding to the notorious red bus during the 2016 EU referendum campaign.

Others posted funny gifs and possible reactions to Johnson’s creations from world leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

It saddens me not all World Leaders appreciate Boris’ previously hidden talent and always generous nature.#BorisBus#BorisJohnsonpic.twitter.com/6ZkBD0lzYT — Bruzza (@BruzaMuza) June 26, 2019

At least #BorisJohnson couldnt get any weirder.



Boris johnson: hold my beer#BorisBuspic.twitter.com/Kn5O0gXp2c — Luke Austen (@LukeAusten3) June 26, 2019

It came on the same day Johnson declined to refute allegations that a photo of him and his partner in the English countryside was “staged” or “old” in an interview with LBC radio. He refused to answer questions on the subject 26 times

