‘State secret?’ Defiant BoJo fails 26 times to answer ... was photo with girlfriend ‘STAGED’?

Tory leadership favorite Boris Johnson has declined to refute allegations that a photo of him and his partner in the English countryside was “staged” or “old” in a radio interview on Tuesday.

The interview, conducted by LBC’s Nick Ferrari, saw a sheepish Johnson refuse to answer questions on the subject 26 times. At no point does Johnson, who is hotly tipped to become Theresa May’s successor as UK prime minister, pour cold water over the photo’s authenticity.

Boris Johnson seems to have invaded his own privacy now pic.twitter.com/ySjdhlK5Qi — dave M ❄️ 🥕 (@davemacladd) June 24, 2019

Asked whether the date of photograph was a “state secret,” Johnson insisted it was no such thing. Pushed further by Ferrari as to why he wouldn’t reveal details of the timing, the former London mayor asked: “Why should I?”

Ferrari replied: “Because it’s not recent… is it? Your hair in this photograph is not your hair currently.”

Johnson responded: “May I say this interview is descending into farce.”

Absurd scenes on @LBC.



So @BorisJohnson did know the photo existed, but it's fine because he has a new hairdresser. This is the farce our potential PM is dragging the country into. pic.twitter.com/ixlDrxAoba — Our Future, Our Choice (@OFOCBrexit) June 25, 2019

A photo surfaced at the weekend in the aftermath of allegations that Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds were involved in a major domestic altercation that saw police called out to their home. The image of Johnson and Symonds looking happy and holding hands led to accusations it had been “staged” to mitigate any negative press.

Many on social media have accused Johnson of pulling a PR stunt, suggesting it had been taken before police were called out to his home in London in the early hours of Friday. Others online have made fun of the “romantic” photo.

Has Boris Johnson deliberately lied to the public AGAIN with the release of this picture that appears to have been taken BEFORE the police were called to the fight with his partner? #BorisGate#HairGate#Liargate#politicslive#LBCpic.twitter.com/OF2Ws1LMgn — Dave Burns 🔥 (@Dave_Burns_) June 25, 2019

Boris Johnson, the romantic lead we never wanted. pic.twitter.com/dxNBa4vUCR — WatcherMark (@WatcherMark) June 25, 2019

It comes after Johnson’s rival for the top job, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, wrote an article in the Times calling on the former London mayor not to be “a coward” and show up to a Sky News debate on Tuesday. Organizers were forced to cancel the event after Johnson refused to take part.

