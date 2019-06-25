‘Everyone prefers their own race’: British musician Morrissey reaffirms support for anti-Islam party

Morrissey, the former frontman of British rock band The Smiths has denied accusations that he’s a ‘racist’, insisting that “everyone ultimately prefers their own race,” but reasserted his support for anti-Islam party For Britain.

The 60-year-old singer, who recently faced widespread criticism on social media for sporting a For Britain badge on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, hit back in an interview conducted by his nephew Sam Etsy Rayner and posted on his website.

Morrissey has previously claimed that “halal slaughter requires certification that can only be given by supporters of ISIS,” leading to complaints he’s indulging in racism. A charge he now rejects, insisting that “opposing Halal slaughter” does not make him a racist, because he rejects “all forms of animal slaughter.”

Asked whether he thinks Anne Marie Waters, the leader of For Britain, has been unfairly characterized as “racist,” Morrissey concurs. He argues that calling someone a racist now in modern Britain means that you’ve “run out of words.”

You are shutting the debate down and running off. The word is meaningless now. Everyone ultimately prefers their own race … does this make everyone racist?

In 2010, the singer referred to Chinese people as a “subspecies” following stories about animals in Chinese circuses and zoos. Last summer Morrissey was forced to cancel all his UK and European tour dates after an ‘anti-racism’ protest was planned for his July concerts in Manchester.

