Calls for suspended Tory MP to be ‘sacked’ after grabbing climate change protester by the neck

A Tory MP has been accused of physically assaulting a protester at an event in London, after video footage appears to show him pushing a woman before marching her away by her neck. The politician was suspended on Friday morning.

Climate change protesters “gatecrashed” a dinner at Mansion House on Thursday night, where Chancellor Philip Hammond was addressing business leaders and Conservative Party supporters.

One of the activists, dressed in a red dress and sash, can be seen walking around the outside of the room before Mark Field, Conservative MP for Cities and Westminster swiftly rises to his feet to physically stop the woman.

Field is then seen manhandling the activist, pressing her up against a pillar, grabbing and pushing her away forcefully before leading her out by her neck. The politician can be heard saying “Can you get this person out” followed by the protester telling onlookers: “This is a peaceful protest.”

Labour’s Shadow Women & Equalities Secretary Dawn Butler has taken to social media to condemn Field’s actions, branding the scenes “horrific.” Butler, along with many others on Twitter, has urged Conservative officials to suspend or sack the Tory MP.

Greenpeace campaigner Areeba Hamid told the BBC that the woman was a victim of “physical assault” and “in shock.” She urged Field to take a “long hard” look at himself and to reflect on whether such behavior was “in keeping with someone in public office.”

However, Field has found support from among some of his Tory colleagues. In an interview with BBC Radio 4 on Friday, Peter Bottomley MP insisted Field had done nothing wrong, saying: “I congratulate him for that. I would have done the same.”

In a statement on Thursday night, Field apologized to the woman, claiming that he acted “instinctively” and was worried that “she might have been armed.” He revealed that he would refer himself to the Cabinet Office over the incident.

Field was suspended by the Conservative Party on Friday, pending an investigation. A spokeswoman for 10 Downing Street said: “The Prime Minister has seen the footage and she found it very concerning.”

