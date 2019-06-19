SNP’s Ian Blackford provokes Tory fury after labeling Boris Johnson ‘a racist’ in parliament (VIDEO)

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford triggered outrage on the Conservative benches at PMQs, on Wednesday, after branding Boris Johnson, the favorite to become UK prime minister, a “racist.”

Johnson, the former foreign secretary, finally appeared before TV studio cameras on Tuesday night in a live BBC debate between the candidates vying to become Theresa May’s successor.

However, the man tipped for the top job was taken to task by Blackford in parliament in relation to past offensive comments that many have deemed racist and Islamophobic. It’s ‘unparliamentary conduct’ to accuse an MP of racism in the House of Commons but that fact that didn’t deter Blackford at PMQs.

So, I ask does the Prime Minister realize, not only is the member racist, he is stoking division in communities and has a record of dishonesty?

The remarks incensed Tory benches, many of whom will be casting their votes for the former London mayor. Speaker of the House John Bercow had to step in to quell the palpable discontent on the Conservative side of the chamber. He invited the SNP Westminster leader “to withdraw any allegation of racism” made against Johnson.

Blackford ostensibly declined the invitation and decided to further lay in to Johnson, highlighting some of his past comments.

...the member [Johnson] has called Muslim women letterboxes, described African people as having watermelon smiles… If that’s not racist Mr Speaker, I don't know what is.

PM May ultimately decided to avoid dealing with the nub of Blackford’s question, other than to suggest that any Conservative leader would be better than any SNP leader to lead Scotland.

Five candidates remain going into Wednesday’s third round of voting. Johnson is still proving to be the man to beat; he is odds on with the bookmakers to become May’s successor. The contender with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated from the contest.

