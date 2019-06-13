 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘We will bring him down’: Tory leadership outsider Stewart warns BoJo against suspending parliament

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 15:48 Edited time: 13 Jun, 2019 15:55
(L) Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson © Reuters / Henry Nicholls; (R) Tory leadership candidate Rory Stewart © Global Look Press / Pete Maclaine
If Boris Johnson, the favorite to succeed Theresa May, suspends the UK parliament in order to ram through a ‘no-deal’ Brexit, then British lawmakers “will bring him down,” fellow Tory leadership contender Rory Stewart has warned.

In an interview with Sky News, Stewart was asked to respond to suggestions that Johnson, the former foreign secretary, would go ahead with such a drastic course of action to resolve Brexit. The rank outsider for the top job said that such a move would be “unconstitutional, improper and really disturbing.”

I and every other member of parliament will sit across the road in the Methodist central hall and we will hold our own session of parliament and we will bring him down.

It comes as Johnson cemented his status as the candidate to beat after blowing away the competition in the first round of voting to decide the next Tory leader and UK PM. He received 114 votes from Conservative MPs, 71 more than his nearest rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Eton-educated Stewart, claimed that anybody who tried to ignore the will of parliament doesn’t deserve to hold the highest position in office.

Somebody who attempted to subvert our constitution, our liberties, our parliament… who dared to stand as prime minister and claim they could lock the doors on parliament would not deserve to be prime minister.

Stewart, who has caught the imagination of the liberal commentariat with his inclusive speeches staged in public spaces, scraped through with 19 votes. Stewart received a boost, before Tory MPs cast their votes, when Conservative Home – the Tory grassroots website – revealed that he was now members’ second favorite for the top job.

