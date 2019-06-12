US, Poland sign military & LNG contracts while bashing Russian gas supply to EU

President Donald Trump confirmed that the US and Poland have signed a “joint declaration” to advance military cooperation, including buying F-35 fighters and US liquefied natural gas, amid concerns about relations with Russia.

Ahead of the joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday, a F-35 conducted a flyover above the White House, in a stunt meant to celebrate Warsaw’s decision to purchase 32 of the US-made jets.

Trump spoke of the “unbreakable bonds” between the two countries, which, he said, were bound by “deep common values” and “shared goals.”

Though the weather in Washington was sunny and pleasant, the long shadow of Russia loomed over the presidential presser. At one point, Duda responded with a litany of historical grievances when asked if his country saw Russia as a friend or foe, and insisted that Poland is and always was a part of the West in every respect.

During an Oval Office meeting earlier in the day, Trump said that about 2,000 additional US troops could be moved to Poland from another location in Europe, but said no final decision was made. Duda said he hoped the US military presence in Poland would be enduring and would increase gradually.

Poland also signed contracts worth around $8 billion for American LNG, Trump said. Warsaw already has a 20-year deal to buy LNG from the US in a bid to give up Russian gas entirely, despite the fact that American LNG is more expensive and is not as reliable to meet Poland’s needs.

Asked by a reporter how he felt about Germany’s decision to work with Russia on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Trump said Germany was making a “tremendous mistake,” and was making itself a "hostage" of the Kremlin.

Trump also said his administration was planning to include Poland in its visa-waiver program “very soon.”

However, the US president once again stumped everyone by insisting he would like a "great relationship" with Russia, China "and many other countries.”

