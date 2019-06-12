 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
F-35 jets conduct White House flyover (VIDEO)

Published time: 12 Jun, 2019 17:55 Edited time: 12 Jun, 2019 18:38
FILE PHOTO: F-35B joint strike fighter jet conducts aerial maneuvers during aerial refueling training over the Atlantic Ocean © Reuters / US Marines
An F-35 fighter jets conducted a flyover in the skies above the White House on Wednesday to coincide with Polish President Andrzej Duda’s visit and mark Poland’s decision to purchase the aircraft from the US.

US President Donald Trump said earlier during an Oval Office meeting with Duda that he should expect the unprecedented flyover to happen. The White House also advertised the stunt on Twitter.

Flyovers above the White House, which is restricted airspace, occur only rarely. US officials confirmed that Poland had requested to buy 32 of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets on Tuesday.

