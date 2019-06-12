F-35 jets conduct White House flyover (VIDEO)

An F-35 fighter jets conducted a flyover in the skies above the White House on Wednesday to coincide with Polish President Andrzej Duda’s visit and mark Poland’s decision to purchase the aircraft from the US.

US President Donald Trump said earlier during an Oval Office meeting with Duda that he should expect the unprecedented flyover to happen. The White House also advertised the stunt on Twitter.

Flyovers above the White House, which is restricted airspace, occur only rarely. US officials confirmed that Poland had requested to buy 32 of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets on Tuesday.