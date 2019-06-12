F-35 jets conduct White House flyover (VIDEO)
US President Donald Trump said earlier during an Oval Office meeting with Duda that he should expect the unprecedented flyover to happen. The White House also advertised the stunt on Twitter.
Flyovers above the White House, which is restricted airspace, occur only rarely. US officials confirmed that Poland had requested to buy 32 of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets on Tuesday.
Presidents Trump and Duda and First Ladies look skyward for flyover of F-35 stealth jet fighter. Was visible circling Washington Monument. Flyover followed signing ceremony for Polish purchase of F-35s. pic.twitter.com/m57Sw83xNV— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 12, 2019