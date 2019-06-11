New PM? So what! EU tells Tory leadership hopefuls to forget about negotiating new Brexit deal

The appointment of a new UK prime minister changes nothing when it comes to the Brexit deal on the table, the EU commission confirmed, warning Tory leadership candidates that there will be no renegotiation.

A spokesperson for the EU Commission told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday, that a change of personnel at the top of the UK government will not open the door to material changes within the pact agreed by the bloc and Britain.

Everybody knows what is on the table. What is on the table has been approved by all member states and the election of a new prime minister will of course not change the parameters.

A number of leadership contenders including Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have stated their intent to broker a better deal.

Also on rt.com ‘Money is a great solvent’: Boris Johnson pledges to withhold £39bn Brexit bill to push new EU deal

Johnson has claimed he could withhold the Brexit divorce deal money (£39 billion) in order to force the EU into coming back to the negotiating table. While Gove has insisted he could bring about a “full stop” to the controversial Irish backstop plan.

The EU Commission spokesperson added that Brussels was on a “Brexit break” and that it would also ”refrain from any positions or opinions that would risk interfering with the ongoing leadership contest in the Conservative party.”

Also on rt.com Boris, Hunt or underdog? Rundown of Tory candidates set to take Theresa May's crown

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.