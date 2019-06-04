Downing St cat struts down Trump’s red carpet, traps his car (VIDEO)

Larry, 10 Downing Street's resident cat, made use of the red carpet rolled out for President Donald Trump by taking a strut down it as the media watched. The feisty feline then tried to move into the president’s limo.

After roaming along the red carpet, Larry took a nap on a Downing St windowsill before heading back to the front door to be let back inside the prime minister’s residence.

Later, the mischievous feline tried to climb into Trump’s limousine as it was parked outside during the president’s visit with Prime Minister Theresa May. He also caused a security incident by hanging out under the car, rendering it unable to leave until he moved along.

Huge security issue as Larry the Downing St. cat shelters under Donald Trump’s limo ‘’the Beast’ & refuses to move. #TrumpinUKpic.twitter.com/i9w4B6w8FK — Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) June 4, 2019

Larry, who is known as the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, also perched on a windowsill to watch Trump and First Lady Melania Trump be greeted by May and her husband Philip.

If you think I’m getting off this windowsill you’ve got another thing coming... #TrumpUKVisit

(Photo: @davidbrunnstrom) pic.twitter.com/x6qwBzczMP — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 4, 2019

