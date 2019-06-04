 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Downing St cat struts down Trump’s red carpet, traps his car (VIDEO)

Published time: 4 Jun, 2019 14:50
Get short URL
Downing St cat struts down Trump’s red carpet, traps his car (VIDEO)
Larry the cat sits in the street, at Downing Street in London © Toby Melville / Reuters
Larry, 10 Downing Street's resident cat, made use of the red carpet rolled out for President Donald Trump by taking a strut down it as the media watched. The feisty feline then tried to move into the president’s limo.

After roaming along the red carpet, Larry took a nap on a Downing St windowsill before heading back to the front door to be let back inside the prime minister’s residence.

Later, the mischievous feline tried to climb into Trump’s limousine as it was parked outside during the president’s visit with Prime Minister Theresa May. He also caused a security incident by hanging out under the car, rendering it unable to leave until he moved along.

Larry, who is known as the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, also perched on a windowsill to watch Trump and First Lady Melania Trump be greeted by May and her husband Philip.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies