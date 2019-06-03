‘Kill Tory scum’: Glastonbury music festival drops British punk band over ‘politically charged song’

Organizers of Glastonbury music festival have withdrawn a British punk band from its 2019 summer line-up over a song that includes lyrics: “Even if it’s your dad or your mum, kill Tory scum, kill Tory scum.”

Killdren, who describe themselves as a “two-bit rave punk band” and claim they write “politically charged slapstick anthems,” were due to play the Shangri-La area of the iconic festival in Somerset, England on Friday 28 June.

However, Shangri-La schedulers revealed on social media that the band have been dropped due to the negativity their inclusion had caused.

We in no way condone violence and will not allow this matter to overshadow the incredibly inclusive spirit of Glastonbury, and as a result we have taken the decision to withdraw the booking of this band.

Killdren have defended the song in question, “Kill Tory Scum (Before They Kill You),” insisting that “… the ‘killing’ was encouraging people to vote out the Tories,” adding that their video “questions state-sanctioned violence.”

#2 – the song was created in time for the last General Election in 2017 and the ‘killing’ was encouraging people to vote out the Tories — Killdren (@KilldrenMusic) June 2, 2019

The band also highlighted a recent study published by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), the left-wing think tank that says Tory austerity is to blame for 130,000 “preventable” UK deaths since 2012.

#4 – the IPPR thinktank reported that up to 130,000 preventable deaths have occurred as a result of Tory austerity measures — Killdren (@KilldrenMusic) June 2, 2019

Killdren released the video for their controversial song on the eve of the 2017 general election in May. A horror comedy film which features prospective Tory voters/MPs being slain in a number of gruesome ways, ends with the caption: “Disclaimer: KILLDREN do not condone the killing of MPs or voters.”

