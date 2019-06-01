Portsmouth authorities build WALL to provide security for Trump during D-Day commemoration

As the US President Donald Trump is to attend the D-Day anniversary event in the UK, the authorities in Portsmouth have gone to extraordinary lengths to ensure his safety by building a wall around the commemoration venue.

UK braces for another wave of protests linked to the US President Donald Trump’s second visit to the UK, with demonstrations expected to feature a giant ‘baby Trump’ blimp as well as a giant robot depicting Trump seated on a toilet, shipped to UK from China.

The authorities at the British southern city of Portsmouth, which was the departure point for many of the D-Day landing forces in 1944, decided to take some serious safety measure, apparently inspired by Trump: they surrounded the commemorative ceremony venue with a large security fence.

The move did not sit well with the locals, though, as the view of the day’s events would be totally blocked for them because of the excessive fencing. The people would be able to watch the proceedings only on a large TV screen put outside of the cordoned area.

“People come from around the world to see the event and now they are being marooned because Donald Trump is coming and we will get to see [the event] on a screen,” one woman told RT.

The Portsmouth City Council leader was also not amused with the precaution measures.

“It will change the nature of the event a great deal, for us the center of the event was meant to be the veterans,” Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the council head said. “With Donald Trump coming, I think the chances are that it will move from being around commemoration and instead will be a day of controversy.”

