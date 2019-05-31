 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Four children in coma after bouncy castle blown away in high winds

Published time: 31 May, 2019 10:26 Edited time: 31 May, 2019 10:30
Get short URL
© Investigative Committee of Russia
© Investigative Committee of Russia
A tragedy struck out of nowhere in the eastern Russian city of Ulan-Ude, when an inflatable bouncy castle was blown into the air while children played in it and landed onto a motorway, leaving five children with severe injuries.

Horrifying CCTV footage shows how the popular amusement castle near a shopping center was lifted up and hurled through the air until it landed in a busy road as people at the scene desperately tried to chase after it.

The children, all aged between three and seven, were thrown into the air and tossed onto the pavement, while parents were seen rushing to their aid and picking them off the ground.  At least two children were buried under the bouncy castle when it landed, local media reported.

Children were rushed to hospital by three ambulance teams.  All five suffered head injuries, including skull fractures, with four of them fighting for their lives in induced comas, the medical authorities in Buryatia said. Some parents were left in shock after the incident and also received medical help.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the bouncy castle wasn’t properly tied down. It was attached to three weights made of car tires and concrete and the ropes were broken, the police report said.

Also on rt.com Rollercoaster riders dangle 30ft above ground after horrifying derailment (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into negligence and have put out a search for the owner of the bouncy castle, who fled the scene after seeing the disaster unfolding. Head of the Republic of Buryatia Alexey Tsydenov has ordered double checks on all theme parks in the region and vowed to ban large inflatables if weather forecasts indicated strong winds.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies