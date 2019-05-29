Boris Johnson to face court over ‘lies’ about UK’s £350 million-a-week cost of EU membership

A UK judge has ordered the controversial MP Boris Johnson to appear in court over allegations the Brexiteer lied by repeatedly claiming that £350 million-a-week was being spent by London on EU membership.

Johnson, who is one of the favorites in a crowded field of candidates to replace Theresa May as the next Tory Party leader and British prime minister, made the statements during the 2016 EU referendum; that claim about UK spending was also infamously displayed on the side of a bus. The summons comes resulting from a private lawsuit brought by businessman Marcus Ball, who claims Johnson had purposely lied about the true costs of Britain’s EU membership.

Also on rt.com Boris Johnson under fire for saying £350mn NHS Brexit pledge was ‘underestimated’

Ruling on the case on Wednesday, District Judge Margot Coleman said the allegations brought forward by Mr Bell are “unproven accusations” but that she was, however, satisfied that the suit was a “a proper case to issue the summons as requested.”

“This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the Crown Court for trial,” she added.

A date for Johnson’s appearance has yet to be set, however, if found guilty of misconduct in a public office, he could face a sentence of life in prison.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!