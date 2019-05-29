 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Boris Johnson to face court over ‘lies’ about UK’s £350 million-a-week cost of EU membership

Published time: 29 May, 2019 11:55
Get short URL
Boris Johnson to face court over ‘lies’ about UK’s £350 million-a-week cost of EU membership
FILE PHOTO: Boris Johnson stands in front of the Vote Leave bus, May 11, 2016 © Reuters / Darren Staples
A UK judge has ordered the controversial MP Boris Johnson to appear in court over allegations the Brexiteer lied by repeatedly claiming that £350 million-a-week was being spent by London on EU membership.

Johnson, who is one of the favorites in a crowded field of candidates to replace Theresa May as the next Tory Party leader and British prime minister, made the statements during the 2016 EU referendum; that claim about UK spending was also infamously displayed on the side of a bus. The summons comes resulting from a private lawsuit brought by businessman Marcus Ball, who claims Johnson had purposely lied about the true costs of Britain’s EU membership.

Also on rt.com Boris Johnson under fire for saying £350mn NHS Brexit pledge was ‘underestimated’

Ruling on the case on Wednesday, District Judge Margot Coleman said the allegations brought forward by Mr Bell are “unproven accusations” but that she was, however, satisfied that the suit was a “a proper case to issue the summons as requested.”

“This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the Crown Court for trial,” she added.

A date for Johnson’s appearance has yet to be set, however, if found guilty of misconduct in a public office, he could face a sentence of life in prison.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow the news MSM ignores: Like RT UK Facebook
Reporting what MSM doesn’t: Follow RT UK Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies