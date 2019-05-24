‘Misjudged mood of country’: Farage slams May’s ‘pro-EU instincts’ after resignation announcement

Former UKIP and current Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said the Tories need to learn their lesson, as he slammed Prime Minister Theresa May for misjudging the mood of her country and party.

Farage displayed some sympathy for May stating that “it is difficult not to feel for” her while adding that the British Conservative Party is doomed if it does not perform an about-face on Brexit when choosing its next leader.

It is difficult not to feel for Mrs May, but politically she misjudged the mood of the country and her party. Two Tory leaders have now gone whose instincts were pro-EU. Either the party learns that lesson or it dies. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 24, 2019

In reference to former prime minister David Cameron and May herself, Farage stated that the reason for their demise was their “pro-EU instincts” which, in his estimation and according to the results of the 2016 Brexit referendum, ran contrary to the will of the British people.

While Farage may use the opportunity to gloat somewhat, he himself is, literally and figuratively beset on all sides, both on the campaign trail and in the EU Parliament.

Despite his outsider status among the British political class, his newly-minted Brexit Party is expected to, at least to a certain degree, replicate the shock success of his former party UKIP in the 2014 European parliamentary elections as the mood in Britain sours after repeated failures to pass a Brexit deal through the British House of Commons and reach a conclusion with Brussels.

