Nigel Farage trapped on Brexit Bus by milkshake-wielding protesters - report

The Brexit Party’s Nigel Farage has had his campaigning efforts interrupted by a band of milkshake-wielding protesters, who reportedly forced the Euroskeptic politician to remain on his ‘Brexit Bus’ to avoid a drenching.

Farage was touring Dartford, Gravesend and Rochester on Wednesday to drum up support ahead of the following day’s European elections. The Brexit Party leader met with fans in Dartford and Gravesend, but was forced to remain on the bus in Rochester, after his security detail noticed three balaclava-clad protesters armed with fresh milkshakes, Kent Live reported.

Farage had been doused with a milkshake while canvassing in Newcastle earlier this week, by a man he called a “radicalised remainer.” The milkshake has recently become the weapon of choice for the disgruntled left, with UKIP’s Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) and Car Benjamin both pelted with liquid dessert in recent weeks.

Despite the ever-present threat of beverage bombardments, Farage’s Brexit Party is on track for a standout performance in the European Parliament elections. A recent poll showed the party picking up more votes than the Conservatives and Labour Party combined.

