‘Time to deliver Brexit together’: Boris Johnson urges unity after May’s resignation announcement

Published time: 24 May, 2019 10:57 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 11:33
Boris Johnson. © Reuters / Henry Nicholls
The nation must come together and finally “deliver Brexit,” former Foreign Office head Boris Johnson has said after Prime Minister Theresa May announced her pending resignation.

Johnson made his comments shortly after May said she will leave office on June 7. The PM announced her exit after multiple attempts to secure a Brexit deal in parliament.

Lawmakers rejected May’s painstakingly-negotiated plan several times and voted not to allow the government to opt for a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.

An ardent Brexiteer, Boris Johnson had been a fervent critic of the government’s tactics in negotiating with the EU. He resigned as secretary for foreign affairs last year, saying that Britain was “truly headed for the status of colony” of the EU.

The European Union eventually agreed to move the Brexit deadline to October 31. If no deal is secured by then, it is presumed that Britain will automatically leave the EU without a divorce plan.

