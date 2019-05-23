London’s Whitehall briefly closed over 'suspect item,’ police block off 10 Downing Street

Roads closures have been put in place around Whitehall in the heart of Westminster, as police assess a “suspect item,” as London is hit with a series of bomb scares on EU Parliament elections day.

According to London’s Metropolitan Police, officers were called to the scene in Whitehall shortly after midday, with polling stations in Highgate and Kingston being closed off earlier.

The Met Police tweeted: "Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whilst suspect item assessed. Police attended at 1201hrs today. Specialist officers are now in attendance."

Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed. Police attended at 1201hrs today. Specialist officers are now in attendance. Thank you for your patience — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) May 23, 2019

The incident was deemed resolved at 1pm, with police saying that the “item concerned has now been fully assessed and deemed non-suspicious.”

Happy to update the item concerned has now been fully assessed and deemed non-suspicious. Roads will be reopened shortly. Thanks again for your patience and cooperation — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) May 23, 2019

A World War II ordnance device was blamed for the Kingston evacuation, while the incident in Highgate, North London, has been stood down, the Met Police have confirmed.

