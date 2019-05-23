 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
London’s Whitehall briefly closed over 'suspect item,’ police block off 10 Downing Street

Published time: 23 May, 2019 11:28 Edited time: 23 May, 2019 12:47
©  Reuters / Kevin Coombs
Roads closures have been put in place around Whitehall in the heart of Westminster, as police assess a “suspect item,” as London is hit with a series of bomb scares on EU Parliament elections day.

According to London’s Metropolitan Police, officers were called to the scene in Whitehall shortly after midday, with polling stations in Highgate and Kingston being closed off earlier.

The Met Police tweeted: "Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whilst suspect item assessed. Police attended at 1201hrs today. Specialist officers are now in attendance."

The incident was deemed resolved at 1pm, with police saying that the “item concerned has now been fully assessed and deemed non-suspicious.”

A World War II ordnance device was blamed for the Kingston evacuation, while the incident in Highgate, North London, has been stood down, the Met Police have confirmed.

