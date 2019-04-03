Wales Minister Nigel Adams resigns over UK PM’s promise to hold Brexit talks with Jeremy Corbyn
Published time: 3 Apr, 2019 08:47 Edited time: 3 Apr, 2019 08:58
A Tory cabinet minister has become the first to quit over Theresa May’s move to reach out to the main opposition party and hold talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to find a solution to the Brexit crisis.
Following yesterday’s cabinet, this morning I’ve been to Downing Street & resigned my position as UK Govt Minister for Wales & Govt Whip. I’m grateful to the PM for the opportunity to serve as a Minister since 2017 & will continue to serve my constituents from the backbenches. pic.twitter.com/W15xS4cOBP— Nigel Adams MP (@nadams) April 3, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW