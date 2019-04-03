 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wales minister Nigel Adams resigns over UK PM's promise to hold Brexit talks with Jeremy Corbyn
HomeUK News

Wales Minister Nigel Adams resigns over UK PM’s promise to hold Brexit talks with Jeremy Corbyn

Published time: 3 Apr, 2019 08:47 Edited time: 3 Apr, 2019 08:58
Get short URL
Wales Minister Nigel Adams resigns over UK PM’s promise to hold Brexit talks with Jeremy Corbyn
A Tory cabinet minister has become the first to quit over Theresa May’s move to reach out to the main opposition party and hold talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to find a solution to the Brexit crisis.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW



Follow the news MSM ignores: Like RT UK Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies