UK Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain to seek further delay to Brexit

Published time: 2 Apr, 2019 17:10 Edited time: 2 Apr, 2019 17:28
FILE PHOTO: Brexit caricature being prepared for 2018 Rose Monday parade in Cologne ©  Reuters / Thilo Schmuelgen
British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will try to avoid a no-deal Brexit by meeting with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn and requesting a 'further extension' from the EU.

Speaking at Number 10 on Tuesday, May said the extension would be "as short as possible" and would come to an end when a deal was made.

May said she understood that people were fed up and wanted to leave the EU without a deal, but said she supported reaching a deal and offered to sit down with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to come up with a workable plan.

May said that a plan agreed between her and Corbyn would be put to MPs for their approval and then taken to the European Council next week. If the two party leaders can't agree on an approach, May said various options would be put before the House of Commons to be voted on and promised that the government would accept the decisions of parliament, but only if Labour did too.

On Monday evening, British lawmakers rejected four alternative Brexit proposals, including a permanent customs union with the EU, continued participation in the EU single market, a public vote to confirm any Brexit deal and the revoking of Article 50 in the face of a no-deal Brexit.

