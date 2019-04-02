UK Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain to seek further delay to Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will try to avoid a no-deal Brexit by meeting with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn and requesting a 'further extension' from the EU.

Speaking at Number 10 on Tuesday, May said the extension would be "as short as possible" and would come to an end when a deal was made.

Theresa May, at the podium at Number 10, says she will seek a further extension of Article 50, which will end when a deal is approved in Parliament. — Ellen Barry (@EllenBarryNYT) April 2, 2019

May said she understood that people were fed up and wanted to leave the EU without a deal, but said she supported reaching a deal and offered to sit down with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to come up with a workable plan.

UK PM May:



- will seek further “short as possible” extension to pass WA



- focus will be on approach to future relationship



- key point: suggests no EP election, extension to 22 May - that's risky if deal not passed by then. — Alberto Nardelli (@AlbertoNardelli) April 2, 2019

May said that a plan agreed between her and Corbyn would be put to MPs for their approval and then taken to the European Council next week. If the two party leaders can't agree on an approach, May said various options would be put before the House of Commons to be voted on and promised that the government would accept the decisions of parliament, but only if Labour did too.

On Monday evening, British lawmakers rejected four alternative Brexit proposals, including a permanent customs union with the EU, continued participation in the EU single market, a public vote to confirm any Brexit deal and the revoking of Article 50 in the face of a no-deal Brexit.

