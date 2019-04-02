 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

YouTube clamps down on Tommy Robinson's channel with series of restrictions

Published time: 2 Apr, 2019 15:37
Get short URL
YouTube clamps down on Tommy Robinson's channel with series of restrictions
Tommy Robinson's Youtube channel now faces a series of restrictions. © Simon Dawson / Reuters
YouTube has responded to pressure to ban Tommy Robinson by placing a series of restrictions on the anti-immigration activist’s channel, including turning comments off and making his videos undiscoverable.

The Google-owned company will place a content warning on Robinson’s videos before they play and they won’t appear as recommendations. Comments and likes are not allowed, and Robinson will also be blocked from live streaming.

Also on rt.com Tommy Robinson facing 2 years in jail for contempt of court

View counts also won’t appear on any of the English Defence League founder’s videos, and his channel, with over 388,000 followers, will be unable to make money from advertisements, although YouTube already suspended ads on his videos in January.

“After consulting with third-party experts, we are applying a tougher treatment to Tommy Robinson’s channel in keeping with our policies on borderline content,” a YouTube spokeswoman said.

It said that while the far-right activist’s videos aren’t illegal, it was responding to users flagging his content as potentially violating rules against hate speech and extremism.

Also on rt.com Tommy Robinson should be banned from YouTube, says Labour deputy leader

YouTube was pressured to ban Robinson following similar bans from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and PayPal. British MPs also called on the company to ban him.

UKIP advisor Robinson has previously railed against efforts to ban him online, saying the “corrupt media and the establishment” are trying “silence” him.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Watch the latest vids: Subscribe to RT UK YouTube channel
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies