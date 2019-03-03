Tommy Robinson should be banned from YouTube, says Labour deputy leader

The deputy leader of the UK Labour party, Tom Watson, has called for Tommy Robinson to be banned from YouTube “as a matter of utmost urgency.”

Robinson was permanently removed from Facebook and Instagram this week after the silicon valley behemoth said the anti-immigration campaigner repeatedly breached its policies on hate speech.

Robinson had already been kicked off Twitter so the ban leaves YouTube as his last big online platform. The 36-year-old used his channel, which has around 333,000 followers, to decry the “censorship” he is suffering following the cancelation of his accounts.

Now Watson wants YouTube to turn its sights on Robinson. The video platform is owned by Google and in a letter to the company’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, Watson described Robinson as a “violent, racist, islamophobic campaigner.”

“I am now writing to implore you as a matter of utmost urgency to follow the lead that has been, belatedly, set by Facebook, and remove forthwith all ‘Tommy Robinson’ and related pages from your YouTube platform,” he wrote.

I have written to Google CEO @SundarPinchai calling on him, as a matter of urgency, to remove the YouTube page of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, aka Tommy Robinson. pic.twitter.com/3smqXuVr1u — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) March 2, 2019

Robinson, who founded the English Defence League, said the bans show that the “corrupt media and the establishment” are trying “to silence any opposition to their globalist plans.”

“I've breached no laws of Facebook, everyone is going to know that I've breached no rules, what I've done is shown people the truth and that is what they are removing, the truth. People will still find me,” he said.

Last weekend thousands of Robinson’s supporters gathered for a rally outside BBC headquarters in Salford to protest against a BBC Panorama investigation into the activist.

