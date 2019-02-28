HomeUK News

Free speech or hate speech? RT Panelists spar over Tommy Robinson’s Facebook ban

Published time: 28 Feb, 2019 17:03
Get short URL
Free speech or hate speech? RT Panelists spar over Tommy Robinson’s Facebook ban
© Reuters/Neil Hall
Facebook’s decision to ban outspoken English-Defense League leader Tommy Robinson has re-ignited debates over the limits of free speech and how they are changing as private companies take over the public sphere.

Arguing that the ban had been motivated by Robinson violating user terms and “peddling hate,” panelist Mohammed Shafiq maintained that the activist’s blanket condemnations of Islam are beyond the scope of acceptable social debate. Luke Gittos of Spiked Online, however, says that Facebook is engaging in politically motivated censorship, shirking its obligations as a public forum. Where are the limits of acceptable debate and who gets to choose them?

Watch the full debate below

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Watch the latest vids: Subscribe to RT UK YouTube channel
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies