HomeUK News

Thousands attend Tommy Robinson demonstration at BBC HQ

Published time: 23 Feb, 2019 17:15
Get short URL
Thousands attend Tommy Robinson demonstration at BBC HQ
Saturday's demonstration outside BBC headquarters in Salford. © Twitter / BBC Radio Manchester
Thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters gathered outside the BBC’s headquarters in Salford to protest against an upcoming Panorama investigation into the English anti-immigration activist.

Crowds of Robinson supporters waved England, Wales, Scotland and UK flags as they gathered for the demonstration in Media City, Salford. Several attendees wore hi-vis waistcoats, some of which were emblazoned with slogans in support of Robinson.

A big screen was erected at the site where Robinson’s film ‘Panodrama’ was shown. Addressing the crowd, Robinson said that it is “essential” that the movement becomes politicized.

“It has to be politicized. The politicians will not care, none of them will care, until they start seeing us take their seats,” he said.

The demonstration was attended by UKIP MEP Gerard Batten, who called for the BBC’s licence fee to be scrapped.

On the fringes of the gathering, anti-fascist demonstrators held a counter-protest against the event. The demonstrators held placards with slogans condemning racism and accusing Robinson of being a fascist.

Several restaurants in the area were closed as the two gatherings took place and a heavy police presence was visible.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow the news MSM ignores: Like RT UK Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies