Thousands attend Tommy Robinson demonstration at BBC HQ

Thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters gathered outside the BBC’s headquarters in Salford to protest against an upcoming Panorama investigation into the English anti-immigration activist.

Crowds of Robinson supporters waved England, Wales, Scotland and UK flags as they gathered for the demonstration in Media City, Salford. Several attendees wore hi-vis waistcoats, some of which were emblazoned with slogans in support of Robinson.

A big screen was erected at the site where Robinson’s film ‘Panodrama’ was shown. Addressing the crowd, Robinson said that it is “essential” that the movement becomes politicized.

There really is a rock concert feeling here — the music, the excitement, the engagement. This is a national-level event. Maybe international. And it will be ignored or slandered by every MSM. #TommyRobinsonpic.twitter.com/t4vFak18wU — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 23, 2019

“It has to be politicized. The politicians will not care, none of them will care, until they start seeing us take their seats,” he said.

The demonstration was attended by UKIP MEP Gerard Batten, who called for the BBC’s licence fee to be scrapped.

In Manchester for Tommy Robinson’s film ‘Panodrama’. Undercover footage shows how the BBC tried to set him up for their ‘Tommy Takedown’ programme. Instead they walked into a trap of their own making. Biased Broadcasting Corp shown up for what it now is. Scrap the license fee! pic.twitter.com/Goia0KhkYE — Gerard Batten MEP (@GerardBattenMEP) February 23, 2019

On the fringes of the gathering, anti-fascist demonstrators held a counter-protest against the event. The demonstrators held placards with slogans condemning racism and accusing Robinson of being a fascist.

Several restaurants in the area were closed as the two gatherings took place and a heavy police presence was visible.

Opposing #TommyRobinson racism and fascism today. Great to speak alongside such inspirational speakers about how Tommy his band of fascists have made our #SalfordUni campus unsafe! Sad to hear about independent #Salford Uni journalist students being attacked by Tommy supporters. pic.twitter.com/gcgDtuzPFk — Cllr Jon-Connor Lyons⚘ (@JonConnorLyons) February 23, 2019

