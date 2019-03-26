Theresa May's Brexit deal on course to be rejected yet again after the DUP say they won't back it

The DUP is set to deliver a hammer blow to Theresa May and reject her Brexit deal, if it’s put before UK MPs for a third ‘meaningful vote,’ claiming a one-year extension is better than the PM’s “prison” of a withdrawal agreement.

With speculation mounting that May will make one final plea to British lawmakers to sign off on her Brexit deal this Thursday, the lack of support from her Northern Irish allies could finally sound the death knell for her agreement – and possibly her reign as PM.

Writing in The Telegraph, Sammy Wilson, the DUP’s Brexit spokesperson insisted that his party would not let "the PM or the Remainer horde in Parliament to bully us into backing a toxic Brexit deal.”

BREAKING DUP will not back Theresa May's deal as it stands. DUP Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson writes in the @Telegraph: "the Withdrawal Agreement itself means no Brexit." https://t.co/MPvcrvnGyT — Christopher Hope (@christopherhope) March 26, 2019

Wilson argues that May’s withdrawal agreement as it stands means “no Brexit” for the UK and is not averse to a long extension to article 50 of up to a year.

“We at least would have a say on the things which affect us during that time.”

It comes after the prime minister and her deal was dealt another severe blow on Monday night. UK lawmakers have now taken control of the Brexit process from the embattled May. MPs voted to allow time for “indicative votes” on alternative solutions to the beleaguered Brexit deal.

Also on rt.com UK MPs vote to take control of Brexit process through 'indicative votes'

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.