EU offers Brexit delay until May 22 only – leaked draft

Published time: 21 Mar, 2019 17:14 Edited time: 21 Mar, 2019 17:39
A pro-Brexit protester holds a banner outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain on March 20, 2019. ©  Reuters / Dylan Martinez
The EU is poised to agree to Theresa May’s request to delay Brexit, a leaked draft document shows. But it says the extension is possible only until May 22, as the UK “doesn’t intend to hold elections to the EU parliament.”

The delay itself will only take effect if the UK parliament approves the ill-fated May Brexit plan next week, the document states. The divorce agreement with the EU has already been rejected by British MPs twice.

While the UK requested the extension of the Brexit process until June 30, the EU is ready to provide a delay that is half as generous – until May 22.

“Given that the United Kingdom does not intend to hold elections to the European Parliament, no extension is possible beyond that date,” the leaked document reads.

