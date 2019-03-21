EU offers Brexit delay until May 22 only – leaked draft

The EU is poised to agree to Theresa May’s request to delay Brexit, a leaked draft document shows. But it says the extension is possible only until May 22, as the UK “doesn’t intend to hold elections to the EU parliament.”

The delay itself will only take effect if the UK parliament approves the ill-fated May Brexit plan next week, the document states. The divorce agreement with the EU has already been rejected by British MPs twice.

Leaked draft paper... EU confirms extension until May 22nd, provided UK HoC passes #Brexit WA. No longer extension granted. pic.twitter.com/jmYGHh67o3 — Neil Morrow (@mrneilmorrow) March 21, 2019

While the UK requested the extension of the Brexit process until June 30, the EU is ready to provide a delay that is half as generous – until May 22.

“Given that the United Kingdom does not intend to hold elections to the European Parliament, no extension is possible beyond that date,” the leaked document reads.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW