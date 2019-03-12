Speaker Bercow accuses SNP’s Blackford of “whipping it up” over claims PM May laughed at him

The SNP’s leader in Westminster has been reprimanded in parliament by the Speaker, after claiming PM Theresa May was laughing during his remarks on the “lost opportunities” leaving the EU will have for Scotland’s young people.

During a section of his Brexit debate speech, a clearly riled Ian Blackford, stopped in his tracks, to hit out at the prime minister, claiming that the camera might not have caught it but that she was “sitting there laughing” at what he had to say.

An exasperated Blackford added: “It is an absolute disgrace that the prime minister would behave in the way she is doing.”

It led to raised tensions in parliament, with a cacophony of various shouts being exchanged between the government and SNP opposition benches, before Speaker of the House Bercow was forced to step in.

Bercow defended May and accused Blackford of “whipping it up,” insisting that she had not acted “untoward” and claiming she had been “sitting listening with a smile on her face. Seems a very reasonable thing to do.”

