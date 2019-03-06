US puts foreign financial institutions on notice of sanctions if they deal with Maduro – Bolton
Suspicious package found near an entrance to UK Parliament

Published time: 6 Mar, 2019 16:43 Edited time: 6 Mar, 2019 17:06
British police have been called to deal with a suspicious package which was found near an entrance to Britain's parliament on Wednesday. The item was quickly deemed not suspicious.

Yesterday, a counter-terrorism investigation was launched after three suspicious packages were sent to Heathrow Airport, London City Airport and Waterloo Station. The A4-sized envelopes were found to contain small improvised explosive devices, capable of igniting.

No one was injured and no flights were disrupted, although some rail services to London City Airport were suspended temporarily. Police in Ireland are assisting the Met with their investigation as Irish postage stamps were on some of the packages.

