Suspicious package found near an entrance to UK Parliament

British police have been called to deal with a suspicious package which was found near an entrance to Britain's parliament on Wednesday. The item was quickly deemed not suspicious.

Police are dealing with a suspicious item found at Old Palace Yard, SW1 at 1553hrs on Wednesday, 6 March near the House of Lords - specialist officers are assessing the item. There are no reported injuries. Enquiries continue. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) March 6, 2019

Happy to update item found at Old Palace Yard, SW1 at 1553hrs on Wednesday, 6 March near the House of Lords has now been assessed and deemed non-suspicious. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) March 6, 2019

Yesterday, a counter-terrorism investigation was launched after three suspicious packages were sent to Heathrow Airport, London City Airport and Waterloo Station. The A4-sized envelopes were found to contain small improvised explosive devices, capable of igniting.

No one was injured and no flights were disrupted, although some rail services to London City Airport were suspended temporarily. Police in Ireland are assisting the Met with their investigation as Irish postage stamps were on some of the packages.