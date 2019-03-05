Counterterrorism probe launched after small IEDs found at Heathrow, City airports & Waterloo station

British police have launched a counterterrorism investigation after “small improvised explosive devices” were found at London sites including Heathrow Airport, City Airport and Waterloo train station, the Met said in a statement.

Three suspicious packages – all A4-sized white envelopes – appeared primed to start a small fire when opened, according to investigators.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Command have launched an investigation after three suspicious packages were received at The Compass Centre #Hounslow, near #Heathrow Airport, London Waterloo Station and City Aviation House #Newham near City Airport https://t.co/Uuu3RfdNHa — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 5, 2019

We're treating the incidents as a linked series & keeping an open mind regarding motives. Flights at Heathrow & City Airport have not been effected. Train services at Waterloo Station continue to operate. As a precaution, some DLR services were suspended but now fully operational — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 5, 2019

“The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command is treating the incidents as a linked series and is keeping an open mind regarding motives,” the police force said.

Flights were not affected by the security alerts and no injuries have been reported, although at least one of the packages was opened by an unsuspecting staff member, and it partially burned.

Police are appealing for Londoners to be vigilant and report any suspicious packages.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted his thanks to the security services for their response to the packages.

.@Metpoliceuk Counter Terrorism Command has launched an investigation after three suspicious packages were found at locations around London today - thankfully there have been no injuries. I would like to thank first responders for their swift actions to keep Londoners safe. pic.twitter.com/d3OVfy4uYn — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) March 5, 2019

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!