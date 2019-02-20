MP who fabricated anti-Semitism scandal leaves Labour, citing ‘culture of racism and anti-Semitism’

The latest Labour MP to jump ship over alleged racism and anti-Semitism is Joan Ryan, which is curious, because it was she who was exposed as having created an alleged anti-Semitism scandal within the Labour Party.

Ryan announced she was joining the Independent Group because of the “culture of anti-Jewish racism and hatred for Israel” within the party under leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday.

Ryan is chair of the Labour Friends of Israel (LFI), which was exposed as having ties to the Israeli government and exerting influence on UK politics in a 2017 Al Jazeera documentary into the Israel lobby in the UK.

Al Jazeera’s undercover reporter filmed Ryan creating what would later be framed as an anti-Semitism scandal at the Labour conference in 2016. Labour member Jean Fitzpatrick approached a stand to ask questions about Labour’s support of a two-state solution with Israel and Palestine and was soon dismissed by Ryan.

Ryan later claimed the woman had made “anti-Semitic tropes” about Israel’s influence and banking, but the footage showed she made that up.

In September, Ryan lost a no confidence vote brought against her by her local parliamentary constituency over her smearing of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, but said she would not step down.

In the Al Jazeera footage, Ryan also talks to a then-senior officer of the Israeli embassy who tells her he has secured “more than one million pounds” in Israeli government funding for an LFI trip to Israel. Out of the six Labour MPs to quit the party, six are listed supporters of Labour Friends of Israel.

Social media users were quick to point out the irony of an MP leaving a party over anti-Semitism when she created a false anti-Semitism claim from within the Labour Party.

Tonight we welcome @joanryanEnfield to The Independent Group. Joan has spoken out against anti-Semitism in the Labour movement. pic.twitter.com/Vla7Zh4JF4 — The Independent Group (@TheIndGroup) February 19, 2019

'@joanryanEnfield- Another MP who lost a #NoConfidence vote.@joanryanEnfield- Secretly filmed discussing a £1 MILLION bribe from The Israeli Embassy & placing THEIR people in @_LFI .

No wonder more & more people are questioning who funds @TheIndGroup#ChangePolitics eh? pic.twitter.com/H24CxJjhAF — The Rt Hon Paulinus Filius Feram🌹🦊🦡 (@Paparaw) February 20, 2019

Ms Ryan 'spoken out on Antisemitism'? This is the lady who wrongfully accused a life-long Labour member of AS - fortunately it was all caught on undercover film 'The Lobby'. The member had a hellish time before she was fully exonerated. I would have sued Ms Ryan had it been me, — Gloria Evans (@keepsayingit1) February 19, 2019

Six of ´The Independent Group’ r Supporters of Labour Friends of Israel. The latest, Joan Ryan is Chair of LFI & was caught on camera with an Israeli agent discussing £1m for MP trips to Isr. It’s utterly reasonable & not ´antisemitic’ to ask if Israel lobby might b funding group — Neil Clark (@NeilClark66) February 20, 2019

very disappointing Joan. I presume you'll allow a by election now as i voted Labour not joan Ryan's ego in 2017. You may well have handed tories win at next GE. — Alan Bredee (@Alanedbred) February 19, 2019

Would anyone care to guess how long my BTL comment on the Guardian website Politics Live stream will last? pic.twitter.com/uzqx88QJoJ — Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) February 20, 2019

