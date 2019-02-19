‘F**king P**i’: Anti-Islamist campaigner Maajid Nawaz assaulted in racially motivated attack
The LBC Radio presenter alleges a white male attacker wearing “maybe a signet ring” struck him after he bent down to pick up his phone. Nawaz claims the attacker, whom he refers to as “just a racist,” then ran away “like a coward” and didn’t attempt to steal any of Nawaz’s personal belongings.
The anti-Islamist activist shared multiple images online in the aftermath of the assault.
Tonight I was racially attacked while alone outside Soho theatre, from behind, as I bent down to pick up my phone, which had dropped to the floor. The white male assailant called me a “fucking Paki” as he hit me in the face with some kind of signet ring, and ran away like a coward. He took nothing. He was just a racist. There are witnesses who heard the racial abuse and have given statements. The police have his face on CCTV. My forehead will probably be scarred for life. But we will find you, you racist coward, and you will face British justice 🇬🇧 Please don’t try to get in touch personally right now. I just need a bit of space and time. Thank you all for the love ❤️
Metropolitan Police confirmed that they received a report of a racially aggravated assault on Dean Street at 7:10pm local time Monday evening. No arrests have been made and Scotland Yard has confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway.
Nawaz claims there is CCTV footage of the incident and that police already have the suspect’s face. Nawaz stated that there were multiple witnesses to the incident, of multiple ethnicities and faiths, who can confirm the racially aggravated nature of the assault.
“My forehead will probably be scarred for life. But we will find you, you racist coward, and you will face British justice,” Nawaz said in a social media statement.
On Tuesday, the activist shared another update in which he thanked all of those who came to his aid in the immediate aftermath of the assault as well as those who wished him well online.
Nawaz was careful to point out the ethnicities and faiths of all of the people who helped him, from eyewitnesses to first responders and medical staff, to “debunk the bigotry and cynicism of the extremes” from his detractors, namely, the far-right, far-left and Islamists.
I just returned home from the hospital after having my wound glued up. I owe a huge debt to the two lovely young witnesses (both white non-Muslims) male and female who called the police, and waited with me to console me, and then provided a witness statement (I won’t identify them as I don’t wish to endanger them). Your kindness kept me sane. I also thank Soho Theatre for identifying the racist assailant on their CCTV footage. I thank the police first responders (all of whom were white non-Muslims) for their professionalism (even though after the kind policeman asked my profession, he did ask “what’s LBC 😆🤦🏽♂️?) I thank Stefanie Powell (also a white non-Muslim), manager of Hawksmoor Seven Dials, who was kind enough to re-bandage my head personally, in her restaurant, after it became apparent that my wound was still bleeding. I thank our doctors and nurses (all non-Muslims) who treated me with diligence and care. Some on the far-left are already politicising this attack on social media by making it about how my centrist views somehow “legitimise right wing hate”. Some on the far-right are callously casting doubt on the fact that this racist attack even happened (apparently referencing an American actor called Jussie Smollet?). Some Islamists online are openly celebrating this attack, wishing the racist had “finished the job”. So I mentioned above the white skin colour and non-Muslim background of most of those who helped me because their examples alone debunk the bigotry and cynicism of the extremes from these three wings, who all seek to use this attack to further their own agenda of division. People from all ethnicities and all faiths and none helped me yesterday. It’s in that spirit that I wish to carry on my work. I do not wish to harbour hate for my attacker. I’ve already been down that path at a younger age, and I have seen how it leads to nothing good. Finally, I thank you all for asking after me. I’m sorry I cannot reply to each of you personally. It is time to rest 🙏🏽
He decried far-left commentators who commented that his centrists views “legitimise right wing hate,” while the far-right referenced the Jessie Smollett hoax, claiming Nawaz’s attack was also staged, before adding that he had seen comments from Islamists wishing the racist attacker had “finished the job.”
Where is the footage of the attack? Or was it conveniently not caught? Surprisingly his face looks relaxed & rested in the first photo. It's a shame we cannot take photos of the hurt, humiliation & fear that #maajidnawaz has conciously generated against Muslims.— Ayam Frank (@JustVeryFrank) February 19, 2019
Maajid supports the racist far right in nonesense arguments regarding Muslims for years.— Crypto Anarchist (Nomad) Meta Alchemists (@Artistic_Fruits) February 19, 2019
His loyal listens don't ask for autographs. They punch him in the face with 9ct gold Argos rings🤣🤣🤣
I have the gif of the attacker. Suck it up Zionist EDL puppet.#maajidnawazpic.twitter.com/Ka10M64nZX
#maajidnawaz HATEHOAX 2 THE SEQUEL#qanon#hatehoax#panodrama#hatehoax#jessesmolletpic.twitter.com/NxYyca76yL— sensaycommon (@sensaycommon) February 19, 2019
Dear @MaajidNawaz now would be a good time to evaluate the anti #Muslim/ anti #Islam bigotry you push daily and to call all the perpetrator of your attack as a vile Racist islamaphobe. He attacked you because he assumed you are a Pakistani Muslim.— Alia Batuba (@Sister_Alia) February 19, 2019
Stand Against #Islamophobia
Nawaz has survived racially motivated assaults before. In September, he claimed to have tracked down the passerby who defended him from a mob of skinheads, armed with hammers and knives, who attacked him in Southend 25 years ago.Also on rt.com Believe all victims? Cops now think Jussie Smollett faked 'MAGA attack' despite desperate denials
