‘F**king P**i’: Anti-Islamist campaigner Maajid Nawaz assaulted in racially motivated attack

Maajid Nawaz, vocal anti-Islamist and founder of the anti-extremist Quilliam Foundation was reportedly assaulted outside a theater in Soho, London, Monday night by a man who called him a “f**king P**i.”

The LBC Radio presenter alleges a white male attacker wearing “maybe a signet ring” struck him after he bent down to pick up his phone. Nawaz claims the attacker, whom he refers to as “just a racist,” then ran away “like a coward” and didn’t attempt to steal any of Nawaz’s personal belongings.

The anti-Islamist activist shared multiple images online in the aftermath of the assault.

Metropolitan Police confirmed that they received a report of a racially aggravated assault on Dean Street at 7:10pm local time Monday evening. No arrests have been made and Scotland Yard has confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Nawaz claims there is CCTV footage of the incident and that police already have the suspect’s face. Nawaz stated that there were multiple witnesses to the incident, of multiple ethnicities and faiths, who can confirm the racially aggravated nature of the assault.

“My forehead will probably be scarred for life. But we will find you, you racist coward, and you will face British justice,” Nawaz said in a social media statement.

On Tuesday, the activist shared another update in which he thanked all of those who came to his aid in the immediate aftermath of the assault as well as those who wished him well online.

Nawaz was careful to point out the ethnicities and faiths of all of the people who helped him, from eyewitnesses to first responders and medical staff, to “debunk the bigotry and cynicism of the extremes” from his detractors, namely, the far-right, far-left and Islamists.

He decried far-left commentators who commented that his centrists views “legitimise right wing hate,” while the far-right referenced the Jessie Smollett hoax, claiming Nawaz’s attack was also staged, before adding that he had seen comments from Islamists wishing the racist attacker had “finished the job.”

Where is the footage of the attack? Or was it conveniently not caught? Surprisingly his face looks relaxed & rested in the first photo. It's a shame we cannot take photos of the hurt, humiliation & fear that #maajidnawaz has conciously generated against Muslims. — Ayam Frank (@JustVeryFrank) February 19, 2019

Maajid supports the racist far right in nonesense arguments regarding Muslims for years.



His loyal listens don't ask for autographs. They punch him in the face with 9ct gold Argos rings🤣🤣🤣



I have the gif of the attacker. Suck it up Zionist EDL puppet.#maajidnawazpic.twitter.com/Ka10M64nZX — Crypto Anarchist (Nomad) Meta Alchemists (@Artistic_Fruits) February 19, 2019

Dear @MaajidNawaz now would be a good time to evaluate the anti #Muslim/ anti #Islam bigotry you push daily and to call all the perpetrator of your attack as a vile Racist islamaphobe. He attacked you because he assumed you are a Pakistani Muslim.

Stand Against #Islamophobia — Alia Batuba (@Sister_Alia) February 19, 2019

Nawaz has survived racially motivated assaults before. In September, he claimed to have tracked down the passerby who defended him from a mob of skinheads, armed with hammers and knives, who attacked him in Southend 25 years ago.

