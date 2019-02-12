Most British thing ever? Flight turns around because there’s no water for tea

There are many alarming reasons a plane may turn back mid-flight, but for one Jet2 flight bound for Tenerife, the reason was truly an unexpected emergency...they ran out of water to make tea and coffee.

The very British issue saw a Jet2 flight from Glasgow make an emergency detour and land in Manchester on Sunday morning. The plane was already over Ireland when it swiftly turned and headed back to the UK.

“There was a technical issue with water on board,” a Jet2 spokesperson told the Mirror of the turnaround. “There wasn’t water for teas and coffees.”

The aircraft was met by fire engines when it landed – a precautionary measure during flight emergencies – and passengers were soon put on a different aircraft to continue their journey, presumably with enough hot water for all the teas and coffees they desired.

While many in the UK will completely understand this emergency, not everyone onboard was so understanding. One irate passenger appeared not to believe the airline’s claims that the issue was water-related.

So @jet2tweets plane from Glasgow to Tenerife had to turn back & emergency land in Manchester because they had no water supply for hot drinks! My arse. Get a better excuse next time. Forever flying with @Ryanair don’t get this shit. I’ll get to Tenerife yet 😤 — Soph (@sophiemoe7) February 10, 2019 Diverted to Manchester and now on a replacement plane ✈️ bound to #Tenerife 🇪🇸 Broken toilets and no running water on the first #Jet2 plane apparently. Everyone in good humour and @jet2tweets crew looking after us a treat 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/6XYLzrOGLb — Ian Anderson (@BazilBrush) February 10, 2019 Jet2 Glasgow to Tenerife grounded in Manchester as there’s no running water on board! Please be quick @jet2tweets!! — Craig Muirhead (@craigmuirhead) February 10, 2019

