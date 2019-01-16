ISIS claims responsibility for ‘attack on US patrol’ in Manbij
Brexit: 71 UK opposition Labour party lawmakers back second referendum – media

Published time: 16 Jan, 2019 11:22 Edited time: 16 Jan, 2019 11:58
A group of 71 Labour MPs have written to party leader Jeremy Corbyn, urging him to drop his policy of reopening talks with the EU, telling him to instead get behind a second referendum to break the Brexit impasse in parliament.

The MPs claim that more Labour MPs will come in support of a ‘people's vote’ if the no-confidence vote in the government tabled by the Labour leader fails on Wednesday evening.

“We now face a moment of national crisis, where the facts and the views of many people have changed – and are continuing to change,” the MPs wrote.

“It is now clear renegotiation is not a realistic prospect."

One of the signatories to the letter is David Lammy, MP for Tottenham, who told the BBC earlier on Wednesday that Corbyn could “take ownership of the single worst policy decision in peacetime” or “be courageous, tell the truth to the British people.”

Labour's official Brexit policy keeps the option of a second referendum on the table if the party cannot secure a general election. However, it looks as though some MPs are becoming impatient and want Corbyn to commit to a people's vote immediately.

