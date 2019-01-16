Brexit: 71 UK opposition Labour party lawmakers back second referendum – media

A group of 71 Labour MPs have written to party leader Jeremy Corbyn, urging him to drop his policy of reopening talks with the EU, telling him to instead get behind a second referendum to break the Brexit impasse in parliament.

The MPs claim that more Labour MPs will come in support of a ‘people's vote’ if the no-confidence vote in the government tabled by the Labour leader fails on Wednesday evening.

“We now face a moment of national crisis, where the facts and the views of many people have changed – and are continuing to change,” the MPs wrote.

“It is now clear renegotiation is not a realistic prospect."

So, if you take those 71 who have declared for #SecondRef today and add up those who have declared in other ways, you get to about 100 Labour MPs. That’s 44 percent of the PLP. Over to you @jeremycorbyn. #PeoplesVotehttps://t.co/lwIp1gweBx — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) January 16, 2019

Today, a quarter of Labour MPs sign a letter demanding Jeremy Corbyn backs a Second Referendum. Here is the list of MPs. Not a single name on this list will surprise you. pic.twitter.com/kVYc9AEJGJ — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) January 16, 2019

One of the signatories to the letter is David Lammy, MP for Tottenham, who told the BBC earlier on Wednesday that Corbyn could “take ownership of the single worst policy decision in peacetime” or “be courageous, tell the truth to the British people.”

Labour's official Brexit policy keeps the option of a second referendum on the table if the party cannot secure a general election. However, it looks as though some MPs are becoming impatient and want Corbyn to commit to a people's vote immediately.

Also on rt.com Corbyn tables no confidence vote in May's Tory govt

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.