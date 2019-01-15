Corbyn tables no confidence vote in May's Tory govt

Theresa May's Tory government is to face a vote of no confidence after the Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, tabled the motion following the PM's Brexit deal being voted down by parliament on Tuesday evening.

If May's government are defeated, which requires a majority of one in the house of commons, the UK prime minister will have 14 days to stay in office. A second confidence vote will then take place – failure to win such a vote would automatically trigger a general election.

Tabling the motion, Corbyn said that May had faced a "catastrophic defeat."

"Delay and denial has reached the end of the line,” he said.

Corbyn said May had repeatedly failed the British people and failed to deliver on her promise to secure a good Brexit deal.

“She cannot seriously believe that after two years of failure, she is capable of negotiating a good deal for the people of this country," he said, adding that the "most important issue" facing the country is that the government has lost the confidence "of this House and this country."

May had earlier lashed out at Corbyn, accusing him of being "long on criticism and short on coherence."

It is expected that the vote of no confidence will take place at 7pm on Wednesday.

