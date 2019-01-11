Time capsule full of cash, whisky & relics uncovered beneath Stirling University (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A treasure trove of artifacts from the late 1960s including whisky, old newspapers, money and sporting curios was unearthed hidden in the wall of a university sports complex this week.

The same year man walked on the Moon, Nixon became President of the US and Gaddafi took power in Libya, members of the university faculty and the Gannochy Trust compiled a series of photographs, coins, university memorabilia in a steel casket.

The Gannochy Trust, set up by Arthur Bell of Bell’s Whisky, donated £100,000 to the construction of the sports center 50 years ago, and the time capsule was interred at the site on June 18,1969.

The University of Stirling's Gannochy Sports Centre is currently undergoing a £20 million redevelopment and a former facilities manager reminded the current faculty of the presence of the capsule, replete with historical artefacts including cricket, tennis and squash balls, old exam papers, copies of the Stirling Observer and The Glasgow Herald and the coup de grâce: A bottle of Bell’s whisky.

Professor Malcolm Macleod, senior deputy principal of the University of Stirling, did the honors of opening the 50-year-old time capsule on Wednesday.

“The contents are in remarkably good condition and provide an intriguing snapshot of campus life in the early years of this University, and Scotland as a whole in the late 1960s,” MacLeod said at the opening ceremony.

University swimming hero Duncan Scott, who picked up six medals in last year’s Commonwealth Games, earning him the crown of Scottish Sportsperson of the Year, was thrilled to see the sports memorabilia of the past.

“It’s amazing to see the items contained within the time capsule, to look back at the creation of the Gannochy Sports Pavilion and think about the opportunities it has offered Stirling athletes, students, staff and the wider community over the past 50 years.”

The university will add to the contents of the capsule before resealing it within the new building sometime next year.

